Ycg LLC Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ycg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.1% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,057. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

