Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $417.05 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $25.54 or 0.00043489 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $417.05 million and $63.46 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00040500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019632 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

