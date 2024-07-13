ZClassic Price Tops $0.0469 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $435,149.32 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00042267 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

