ZClassic Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $441,245.18 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00045638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00040445 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00018654 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

