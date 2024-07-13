Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Zimtu Capital Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

