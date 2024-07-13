Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Zimtu Capital Stock Down 20.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
About Zimtu Capital
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zimtu Capital
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.