10,076 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 573.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,207 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $111,209,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,220,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,752. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

