10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,581,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,257,000 after purchasing an additional 553,053 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

