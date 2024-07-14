20,000 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Valliance Asset Management Ltd

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 7.0% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,311. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $160.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

