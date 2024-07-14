2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

2020 Bulkers Stock Performance

2020 Bulkers stock remained flat at $12.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2020 Bulkers has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82.

About 2020 Bulkers

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

