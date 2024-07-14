2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
2020 Bulkers Stock Performance
2020 Bulkers stock remained flat at $12.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2020 Bulkers has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82.
About 2020 Bulkers
