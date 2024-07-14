30,000 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Acquired by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LAZR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,340,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.37.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

