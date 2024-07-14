4,148 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,214,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $32,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.39. 954,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,700. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,588,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,141. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

