49 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

