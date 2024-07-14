49 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMFS. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 301,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 573,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS OMFS traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $36.85. 23,590 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $355.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

