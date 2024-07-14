49 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,088.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.
Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
DFIS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 144,191 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.
Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.
