49 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,088.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 144,191 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.