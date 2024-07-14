49 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COGT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of COGT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 551,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,848. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $886.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

