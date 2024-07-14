49 Wealth Management LLC Has $20.10 Million Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $20,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,792,000 after acquiring an additional 318,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 139,308 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 364,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 44,060 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,362,000.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.27. The company had a trading volume of 43,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,462. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $87.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

