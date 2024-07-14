49 Wealth Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after acquiring an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 4.2 %

ACN traded up $12.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.63. 3,951,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,634. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.98.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.82.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

