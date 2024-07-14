49 Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

49 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $121.48. 814,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,685. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $122.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.68.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.