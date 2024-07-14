49 Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,948 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

49 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIE. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 495.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,501 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,765 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,125,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. 264,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,417. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $45.88.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

