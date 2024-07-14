49 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 307,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,448,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.90.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

TXN stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $201.87. 3,683,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

