4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,801.02

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,801.02 ($74.31) and traded as high as GBX 6,330 ($81.08). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 6,210 ($79.54), with a volume of 23,713 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on FOUR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,365 ($94.34) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.
