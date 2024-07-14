541 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.77. 4,019,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,667. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

