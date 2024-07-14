750 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $514.55. 5,238,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.63. The stock has a market cap of $466.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $518.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

