AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.