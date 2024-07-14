Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Up 61.5% in June

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Acadian Timber Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

