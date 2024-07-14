aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.44 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $279.91 million and $13.44 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,609,230 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

