Affiliated Managers Group’s (AMG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2025 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $166.89 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.27.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

