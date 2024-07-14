AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Down 58.5% in June

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

AGNCN stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6762 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

