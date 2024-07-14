Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$101.88.

AEM opened at C$102.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$80.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$102.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.81, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.07%.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total transaction of C$475,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 163,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,903 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

