Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Up 94.4% in June

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the June 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

ALRN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.18. 77,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.42.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). Research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management raised Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at Aileron Therapeutics

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $53,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,908,569.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,618 shares of company stock valued at $248,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

