Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 491,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,265 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 1.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $81,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 21.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 689,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,774 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 227.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Benchmark assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.44.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,338,959. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.78. 2,923,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,217. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.52. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

