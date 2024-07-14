Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTLW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,602. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

