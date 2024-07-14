Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
ASTLW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,602. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
