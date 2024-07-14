Algorand Trading Up 14.1% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $28.07 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00042911 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,228,332,670 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

