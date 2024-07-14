Align Technology’s (ALGN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $346.50.

ALGN opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.48. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $223,610,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $96,117,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after buying an additional 252,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

