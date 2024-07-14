Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,887 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LFST traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $22,395,812.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,981,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $348,567.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $22,395,812.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,981,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,087,716 shares of company stock valued at $24,010,444. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.