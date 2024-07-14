Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $514.55. 5,238,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,136. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $518.03. The company has a market cap of $466.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

