Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,407,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 399,101 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 3.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schlumberger worth $241,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after buying an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,617,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,686,173,000 after buying an additional 1,133,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,122,000 after buying an additional 89,483 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $46.42. 6,584,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

