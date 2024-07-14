Allen Investment Management LLC Has $42.12 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 0.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $42,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 468,672 shares of company stock valued at $103,096,914. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $230.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,431. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

