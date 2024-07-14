Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.24. 898,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.44. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

