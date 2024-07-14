Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $382.22. 1,071,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,249. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.83.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

