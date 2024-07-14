Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $132,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BlackRock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,544,000 after purchasing an additional 307,516 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $827.97. 677,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $787.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.09. The company has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

