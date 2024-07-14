Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 26.8% in June

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 98,896 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 116,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 94,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,824. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.0659 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

