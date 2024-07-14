Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $63,080,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $52,252,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,975,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

