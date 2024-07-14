AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $10.04 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $437.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

In related news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957 in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 339,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $1,877,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 383,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.