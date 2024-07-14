AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
AMC Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $10.04 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $437.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 339,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $1,877,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 383,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
