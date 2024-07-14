Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $10.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Amcor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,686,000 after buying an additional 1,170,986 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,777,000 after purchasing an additional 468,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,124,000 after purchasing an additional 748,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $155,438,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

