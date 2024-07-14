Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on August 6th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 5.7 %

Amerigo Resources stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,857. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

