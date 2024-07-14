Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Reduced by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $2,459,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amgen by 81.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,058,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Amgen Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.74 on Friday, reaching $330.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.34 and a twelve month high of $333.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

