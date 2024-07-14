Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Target Price at $15.33

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in Bally’s by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after buying an additional 93,681 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALY opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Featured Articles

