Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) PT at $55.40

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $52.09 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

