Analysts Set Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Price Target at C$24.44

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.44.

PLC has been the subject of several research reports. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLC

Park Lawn Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$26.20 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$15.48 and a 1 year high of C$26.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$895.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.57, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.